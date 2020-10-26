Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after acquiring an additional 228,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after acquiring an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

