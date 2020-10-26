Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.