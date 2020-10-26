Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and McRae Industries (NYSE:MCRAA) Head to Head Comparison

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and McRae Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.27 billion 1.02 $128.50 million $2.25 12.53 McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.56 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and McRae Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 3.00% 17.74% 5.25% McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wolverine World Wide and McRae Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 4 7 0 2.64 McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus target price of $29.27, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. McRae Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Wolverine World Wide pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources, markets, and licenses a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Wolverine, and Stride Rite brand names. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves; and Keds, Saucony, and Sperry branded apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Further, it operates brick and mortar retail stores, and e-commerce sites. The company sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 28, 2019, it operated 96 retail stores, as well as 41 consumer direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

