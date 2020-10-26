Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.