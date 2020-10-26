Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.