Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

