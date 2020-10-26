Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.
In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $557,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.