Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $557,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

