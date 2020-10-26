Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

NYSE:WGO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $4,331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 114,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

