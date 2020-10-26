Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Lowered by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of WGO opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

