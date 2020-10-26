Wienerberger AG (WBRBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.