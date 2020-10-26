Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $106.50

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $106.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Dunkin' Brands Group stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

