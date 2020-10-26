WellQuest Medical & Wellness (OTCMKTS:WEQL) & Teladoc Health (OTCMKTS:TDOC) Financial Comparison

WellQuest Medical & Wellness (OTCMKTS:WEQL) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WellQuest Medical & Wellness and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WellQuest Medical & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 11 17 0 2.61

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $214.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than WellQuest Medical & Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WellQuest Medical & Wellness and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WellQuest Medical & Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $553.31 million 32.43 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -145.18

WellQuest Medical & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares WellQuest Medical & Wellness and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WellQuest Medical & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -13.22% -9.54% -5.71%

Volatility and Risk

WellQuest Medical & Wellness has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats WellQuest Medical & Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WellQuest Medical & Wellness

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation provides an integrated medical delivery site with family physician healthcare, preventive/wellness, and medical skin-care services. It operates medical center that provides physician-directed medical service for families and businesses, which offers a range of medical care for adults and children with digital diagnostic tests, including laboratory, X-ray, EKG, and others. The company also offers various immunizations for all ages; and weight loss program, nutritional counseling, allergy testing, fitness consulting, hormone therapy, and therapeutic massage services, as well as designs personalized treatment plans. In addition, it manufactures and sells heart support; bone and joint support; stress, mood, and sleep support; immune support; and vitamins and minerals capsules. Further, the company provides aesthetic services, which include medical spa, laser skin renewal, botox and dermal fillers, skin print technology, facials and derma sweep, Glo minerals, and teeth whitening services. Additionally, it offers corporate wellness, occupational and executive health, genetic testing, and tobacco cessation services. The company was formerly known as HQHealthQuest Medical & Wellness Centers, Ltd. and changed its name to WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation in April 2008. WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. The company's platform enables patients and providers to have an integrated smart user experience through mobile, Web, and phone based accessed points. 0It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. Teladoc Health, Inc. offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. Teladoc Health, Inc. has alliance with NTT DATA Services to build nucleus for healthcare. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

