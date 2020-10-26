WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$9.35 at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.35 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.