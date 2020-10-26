Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PNM Resources (PNM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2020 – PNM Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2020 – PNM Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – PNM Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/21/2020 – PNM Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/14/2020 – PNM Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PNM Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PNM Resources continues to invest in its utility infrastructure for providing reliable services to customers. Also, the company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to produce affordable power. Further, it targets to exit from its coal-fired generation units to have an emissions-free generating portfolio by 2040 and replace coal with cleaner energy sources in its production portfolio. PNM Resources through its multi-year revolving credit facilities and cash balances have enough liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital expenditures. Also, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, risks to operate in nuclear plants remains a major concern. Further, climate-change related stringent environmental policies and regulations might impose heavy compliance costs.”

9/21/2020 – PNM Resources is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – PNM Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Get PNM Resources Inc alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 317,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.