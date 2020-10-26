Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PDL BioPharma (PDLI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) recently:

10/14/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/6/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/29/2020 – PDL BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

8/28/2020 – PDL BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. AXA lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 359,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

