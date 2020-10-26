Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 365,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.