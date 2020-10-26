Waters (WAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $221.95 on Monday. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.