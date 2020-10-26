Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Waste Management stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

