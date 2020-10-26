Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

