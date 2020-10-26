Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLE. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.17 ($50.78).

ETR HLE opened at €41.64 ($48.99) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.70. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76.

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

