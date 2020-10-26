Warburg Research Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.45 ($162.89).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $149.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

