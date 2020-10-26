W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.