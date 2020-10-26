W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.
WRB stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
