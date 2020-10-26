Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.