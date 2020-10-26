Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNT. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.29 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

