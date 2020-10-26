Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

Visa stock opened at $195.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

