Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $179.62 and last traded at $177.56, with a volume of 3246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

