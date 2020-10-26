HC Wainwright Cuts Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target to $75.00

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NYSE:VIE opened at $32.74 on Monday. Viela Bio has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

