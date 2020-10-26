VICI Properties (VICI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

