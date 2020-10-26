Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 88.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 215,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

