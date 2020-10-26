Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $66,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

VZ stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

