Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 759.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

