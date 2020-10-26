Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is set to release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBTX opened at $21.29 on Monday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Veritex news, Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

