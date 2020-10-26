VeriCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,127.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $247,127.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,135.34 or 0.99825121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,123,810 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

