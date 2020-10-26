Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.10-0.26 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.10-0.26 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VECO opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

