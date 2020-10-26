Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

VXRT stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $617.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

