Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $313.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day moving average is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

