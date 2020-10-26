Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,119 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

VNQI stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

