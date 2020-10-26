Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.