Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2,860.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $157.99 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $129.82 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.33.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

