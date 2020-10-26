VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

