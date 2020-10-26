UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

