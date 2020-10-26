United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,204 shares.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

