United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $188.24 on Monday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

