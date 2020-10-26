Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 101.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

