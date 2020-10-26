Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

