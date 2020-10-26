Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 upgraded Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

UAA opened at $14.66 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

