UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

