UBS Group Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to “Buy”

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

