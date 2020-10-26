UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.83 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

