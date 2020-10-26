UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €165.31 ($194.49).

VOW3 stock opened at €139.06 ($163.60) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

